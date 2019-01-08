Yankees News: CC Sabathia Cleared for Baseball Activities After Heart Surgery

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced that pitcher CC Sabathia has been cleared for baseball activities following a stress test Tuesday.

The 38-year-old underwent heart surgery in December after it was discovered he had a blockage in one of the arteries leading from his heart, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"A procedure was done to insert a stent to clear the blockage on Dec. 11," his agent Kyle Thousand said at the time in a statement, per Rosenthal. "CC is doing great and will be reporting to spring training on time to get ready to play for his upcoming final season in 2019."

Per Rosenthal, he was expected to ramp up his physical activity following the stress test if everything went well, and he now appears back on track to be ready for spring training.

Sabathia was a free agent this offseason but agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees worth $8 million for what was already expected to be his final year in the majors, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The 2019 season will be the veteran's 11th with the Yankees and 19th in the majors during a career that saw him earn six All-Star selections and one Cy Young award.

Although he isn't the dominant player he once was, Sabathia has still been an effective player in recent years. He finished last season with a 9-7 record with a 3.65 ERA, his lowest mark since 2012.

After apparently getting his heart problems under control, the left-hander should once again make a positive impact for the Yankees as they try to contend for a World Series title.