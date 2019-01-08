Trevor Lawrence's Girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, Predicted Title Win 2 Years Ago

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence's national championship this season was destiny.

At least according to his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry. Per TMZ Sports, Mowry predicted on social media in January 2017, when the pair were high school juniors, that Lawrence would win a national title with Clemson this season.

She nailed that prediction. Lawrence was spectacular during Monday night's 44-16 dismantling of Alabama at Levi's Stadium, finishing 20-of-32 for 347 yards and three scores while winning the game's offensive MVP award. He played with the poise of an NFL veteran, not a college freshman, and probably would be the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft were he eligible.

The 19-year-old quarterback will have to wait two more seasons before that's the case, however. No matter—Mowry probably already knows where he'll end up.