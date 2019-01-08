Jerome Boateng Says He Won't Leave Bayern Munich During January Transfer Window

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng has ruled out a January exit, committing his immediate future to the club despite links to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old Germany international spoke to reporters during the team's training camp in Doha, Qatar, and said he won't jump ship after a difficult first half of the season, per Goal's Sean Wilson: "A change this winter is out of the question for me. It was a difficult year for me. I fell short of my expectations and I'm not happy with that."

After the summer transfer window closed he told Bild (h/t Goal) he turned down a move to Old Trafford, and the German newspaper (h/t Sport Witness) reported United have continued looking at him during the season.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Boateng was one of many experienced leaders who struggled for a good portion of the first half of the season, and the defence was arguably the biggest culprit. Per Wilson they kept just two clean sheets in their first 13 league matches, and the German played in nine of those.

He has made 11 Bundesliga starts and five in the UEFA Champions League this season and was a regular once again during the Bavarians' strong run in December that saw them rise to second place, six points behind Borussia Dortmund. Bayern won their last five Bundesliga outings before the winter break.

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Wilson there are questions about Boateng's future due to the possible arrival of Lucas Hernandez. Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule already give him plenty of competition for a starting spot, and a big-money move for the Atletico Madrid starlet would complicate matters even more.

The athletic Boateng remains a reliable defender when he's healthy and on form, evidenced by his strong run in December. Here's a look at the veteran centre-back's career so far:

A club like United could use the services of an experienced defender like Boateng, but he's been a fixture at the Allianz Arena for years and has given no indication he's interested in a foreign adventure.

He already spent time in Manchester—one season at Manchester City—and made a swift return to his native Germany, becoming a star for the Bavarians. That ill-fated stint should be on his mind when he decides on another move abroad.

Bayern have turned their season around, and Boateng's improved form has been a big part of that. With things looking up for both club and player, a January exit never seemed likely.