Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hopeful Paul Pogba Will Be Fit for Spurs Clash

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Paul Pogba will feature against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as the midfielder continues to recover from a minor knock.

Pogba initially didn't travel to Dubai for a training camp with the rest of the team due to the injury suffered in the win over Newcastle United. He has since flown out to join the rest of the squad, and Solskjaer provided an update his status and other absences in an interview with the club's official website (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Marcos [Rojo] has gone back home because his injury is taking a bit longer than we thought.

"Fred['s partner] is expecting a baby and Paul [Pogba] has had his knock and has had a few days of treatment back home.



"Hopefully, we can get Paul on his feet during this week."

On Tuesday, the club shared this image via social media, showing the 25-year-old in training and fueling hope he will be fit for the Spurs clash:

Pogba himself took to Twitter after the match against Newcastle, taking a dig at Jonjo Shelvey, who seemed to cause the injury with a poor challenge:

Pogba has been a revelation since Solskjaer became interim boss and has played a key role in the team's four-match win streak in the Premier League. He didn't feature in the FA Cup triumph over Reading on Saturday.

Since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, Pogba has netted four times and added three assists in four matches.

His brother took aim at the Special One on Monday, blaming him for the Frenchman's struggles in the season's first half, per Get French Football News:

United's win streak will face its biggest challenge yet on Sunday, with in-form Spurs hosting the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium. Tottenham have won all but one of their last seven matches in all competitions and comfortably sit in third place in the standings, just six points behind leaders Liverpool.

A win over Spurs would hand United another boost in their bid for a top-four finish, but a positive result will be difficult to obtain if Pogba isn't ready to go. The former Juventus man has quickly become the heartbeat of this new Red Devils team, and he's almost impossible to replace.