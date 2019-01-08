Barcelona Agree to Sign Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo on Free Transfer in Summer

Barcelona Agree to Sign Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo on Free Transfer in SummerJanuary 8, 2019
Barcelona have agreed a deal with Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo that will see him arrive at the Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer.
The Catalan giants announced the news on Tuesday:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
Agreement with Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) for him to join the Club next season. 🔵🔴 https://t.co/L1Ejgvhg1f
In their accompanying statement, Barca said the 19-year-old centre-back is comfortable enough on the ball to play in midfield and also highlighted his "physical presence and his ability in the air" among his strengths.
Todibo, who only turned 19 on December 30, broke into Toulouse's senior side this season and has started 10 times for them at centre-back.
The youngster has not played for Toulouse since November 3, but that has not stopped him from making an impression this season:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Jean-Clair Todibo: Only Evan Ndicka (76) has made more clearances than Todibo (62) of teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this season For more player stats -- https://t.co/L6FEqPctEC https://t.co/73HJScgEzP
French football expert Rich Allen believes Todibo could have a fine future ahead, while sports writer Andy West feels his capture is a shrewd move, given Barca's financial situation:
Rich Allen 🇨🇵⭐⭐🇨🇵 @rich_allen85
Barcelona confirm that Todibo will be joining the club at the end of the season. Has the potential to be a top defender. He's got all the attributes needed but now just needs the fine tuning that development will bring. https://t.co/UBoqbAYYIZ
Andy West @andywest01
Barça signing Todibo and pursuing of Rabiot, both free transfers, are interesting from a financial perspective. The club has a massive wage bill so free transfers help balance that out. (Of course, another source of free signings is La Masía but oh well)
Squawka's Muhammad Butt questioned the timing of the move, though:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
this is possibly even stupider than letting Rabiot sit on his bum for six months because at least with Rabiot he is a ways along his development. Todibo is a (VERY INEXPERIENCED) kid... he needs minutes!
Todibo has been absent from the side since November when the club took the decision to drop him after he rejected an offer of a professional contract.
With his future now confirmed to be lying elsewhere, Toulouse may continue to leave him out for the remainder of the campaign at a stage of his career where time on the pitch is crucial to his development.
It's understandable Barca wanted to act early to secure his signature rather than risk him joining a rival, but it may be some time until he's able to play first-team football following his arrival at the Camp Nou, given how little of it he has played with Toulouse.
