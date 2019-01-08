Barcelona Agree to Sign Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo on Free Transfer in Summer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Toulouse's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Toulouse, on September 30, 2018 at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo that will see him arrive at the Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer.

The Catalan giants announced the news on Tuesday:

In their accompanying statement, Barca said the 19-year-old centre-back is comfortable enough on the ball to play in midfield and also highlighted his "physical presence and his ability in the air" among his strengths.

Todibo, who only turned 19 on December 30, broke into Toulouse's senior side this season and has started 10 times for them at centre-back.

The youngster has not played for Toulouse since November 3, but that has not stopped him from making an impression this season:

French football expert Rich Allen believes Todibo could have a fine future ahead, while sports writer Andy West feels his capture is a shrewd move, given Barca's financial situation:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt questioned the timing of the move, though:

Todibo has been absent from the side since November when the club took the decision to drop him after he rejected an offer of a professional contract.

With his future now confirmed to be lying elsewhere, Toulouse may continue to leave him out for the remainder of the campaign at a stage of his career where time on the pitch is crucial to his development.

It's understandable Barca wanted to act early to secure his signature rather than risk him joining a rival, but it may be some time until he's able to play first-team football following his arrival at the Camp Nou, given how little of it he has played with Toulouse.

Related

    11 Facts About Jean-Clair Todibo

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    11 Facts About Jean-Clair Todibo

    Fcbarcelona
    via Fcbarcelona

    So...Who Is Jean-Clair Todibo?

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    So...Who Is Jean-Clair Todibo?

    Goal
    via Goal

    RB Leipzig Agree Calhanoglu Deal but Gattuso Blocks Sale

    World Football logo
    World Football

    RB Leipzig Agree Calhanoglu Deal but Gattuso Blocks Sale

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Sarri: Pochettino Has to Win a Trophy and So Do I

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: Pochettino Has to Win a Trophy and So Do I

    Goal
    via Goal