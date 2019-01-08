North Carolina Tar Heels vs. N.C. State Wolfpack Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 12th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3) will play their second straight conference road game to open their ACC slate Tuesday when they visit the surprising 15th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (13-1) in a pick'em matchup at sportsbooks.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 85-60 rout of the Pittsburgh Panthers as 9.5-point road favorites on Saturday while the Wolfpack are riding a seven-game winning streak.

College basketball point spread: The Wolfpack opened as one-point favorites; the total is at 171.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Tar Heels can cover the spread

North Carolina has won three games in a row since falling 80-72 to the Kentucky Wildcats as a 2.5-point home favorite on December 22. The Tar Heels have covered the spread in each of the wins, which have all come by double digits and been decided by an average of a little more than 22 points.

The Tar Heels have also enjoyed some success versus North Carolina State recently, going 4-1 both straight up and against the spread in the past five meetings.

Why the Wolfpack can cover the spread

The Wolfpack are 6-1 ATS during their winning streak following an 87-82 victory against the Miami Hurricanes as a three-point road favorite last Thursday in the conference opener for each school. North Carolina State outscored Miami 50-37 in the second half to overcome an eight-point deficit at the intermission, with reserve guard Markell Johnson leading the way with 20 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Johnson had scored four points in his previous two games combined but also totaled 27 in a 78-71 upset win against the Auburn Tigers on December 19. That kind of performance here could be the difference in helping the Wolfpack win and cover the spread this time around.

Smart betting pick

North Carolina State's lone loss this season came on the road to the Wisconsin Badgers 79-75, but the team still managed to cover the spread as a six-point underdog.

At home, the Wolfpack has won 13 straight games dating back to last year, going 10-3 ATS during that stretch. This is a measuring stick game for the host, so bettors should expect a motivated squad. Take North Carolina State to win and cover at online betting sites.

College basketball betting trends

The total has gone under in five of North Carolina's last six games.

North Carolina State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

North Carolina State is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

