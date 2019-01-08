Jose Mourinho Was 'The Problem' at Manchester United, Says Paul Pogba's Brother

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho always wanted to be "the centre of attention" at Manchester United and was to blame for Paul Pogba's poor form early in 2018-19, according to the Frenchman's brother, Mathias.

Since Mourinho was sacked last month Pogba has been brilliant under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder has netted four goals and provided three assists in four appearances under the Norwegian.

Mathias, who plays for French third-tier side Tours, believes Mourinho was holding his brother back, per RMC (h/t Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail):

"The problem was Mourinho, right down the line. From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention. Paul doesn't even calculate that aspect. You respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will make you big matches."

Pogba, 25, returned to United from Juventus for £89 million in Mourinho's first summer in charge at Old Trafford in 2016.

Under the Portuguese he sporadically put in brilliant performances—most notably against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last term—but he was frustratingly inconsistent.

And the pair's relationship looked to have declined significantly this season.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Back in September, Mourinho stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy soon after he had criticised the manager's lack of attacking intent against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It seemed inevitable that one of them would have to leave the club.

However, he has been transformed since Mourinho departed, playing a talismanic role as Solskjaer has made a perfect start to life as United boss.

The former Red Devils striker faces the biggest test of his short tenure on Sunday when United visit Tottenham Hotspur, who sit third in the Premier League.

United have managed to cut the the gap to the top four from 11 points to six in the three weeks since Solskjaer took over.

If they can beat Spurs their chances of breaking into the UEFA Champions League spots this season will be enhanced even further.