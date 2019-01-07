Mets Release David Wright, Move Him into Special Adviser Role to COO and GM

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced Monday former third baseman David Wright has agreed to join the team's front office as a special adviser to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Wright was also released from the active roster with the move despite having two more years under contract with the team.

Wright and Wilpon each made statements on the move:

The 36-year-old spent his entire career with the Mets organization. He was drafted out of high school in 2001 before making his major league debut in 2004.

While he has enough baseball knowledge to help in the front office, simply keeping a fan favorite around in even a symbolic role could be a way to maintain fan support.

On the other hand, the release could be an important move to help the Mets in 2019 and beyond.

Wright played his last game in September to end a career hampered by back and other injuries, but he never officially retired with $27 million owed to him over the next two seasons. While the transaction doesn't absolve the Mets of this liability, the two sides could have come to a new deal with the latest job change.

Financial specifics have not been disclosed, as Mark Bowman of MLB.com noted.

Additionally, the Mets had a full 40-man roster, but this opens up another spot for the team to add some help this offseason.