Mauricio Pochettino Says He Hopes to Be Tottenham Manager for 20 Years

Mauricio Pochettino says he hopes he can manage Tottenham Hotspur for 20 years and could even finish his career with the north Londoners.

"I hope, or I wish to be here 20 years, and decide to leave or to finish my career here," he said, per BBC Sport. "I am so focused here, and want to help the club to achieve what the club want to be in history."

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014 and has led Spurs to a place in the top four in each of the last three seasons.

The Argentinian is yet to win a trophy with the club, but Spurs remain in the title hunt this season and are also still in contention in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Pochettino is widely regarded as one of the games most exciting young coaches due to his success in turning Spurs into title contenders and in developing young players:

His burgeoning reputation has seen him linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, but he signed a new five-year deal at Spurs in May 2018.

However, Manchester United remain interested in Pochettino and are willing to pay a world-record compensation fee to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer, according to Jason Burt and Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette explained why Pochettino is wanted at Old Trafford:

Tottenham also expect European champions Real Madrid to express an interest in Pochettino at the end of the season, according to David Hytner at the Guardian.

Real Madrid have already changed managers this season, bringing in Santiago Solari for Julen Lopetegui.

However, Solari has come under pressure already with his team 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, and he refused to answer questions about his future after Sunday's defeat to Real Sociedad:

Pochettino latest comments will give Spurs optimism his long-term future lies with the club. Yet he may still face tough decisions in the future if Manchester United or Real Madrid were to present an attractive offer.