Steph Curry Surprises Kids with More Than 200 Free Kicks: Sneaker Shock S1, E4

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

  1. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  2. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  3. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  4. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  5. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  6. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  7. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  8. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  9. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  10. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  11. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  12. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  13. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  14. Happy 30th to KD!

  15. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  16. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  17. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  18. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  19. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  20. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

Right Arrow Icon

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry left these high school basketball teams shocked after surprising them with 250-plus pairs of the Curry 6. 🙌   

Related

    Re-Drafting the Entire 2018 Rookie Class

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the Entire 2018 Rookie Class

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Rose Apologizes for Telling Critics to Kill Themselves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Apologizes for Telling Critics to Kill Themselves

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Trade MCW to Bulls; CHI Will Waive PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Trade MCW to Bulls; CHI Will Waive PG

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Timberwolves Fire Thibs After 19-21 Start

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Timberwolves Fire Thibs After 19-21 Start

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report