Ronnie Stanley, Kenneth Dixon Call out Ravens Fans for Booing Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson struggled for a large portion of his first NFL playoff game, a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, to the point that Baltimore fans booed him during the game.

And those boos didn't sit well with his teammates, as offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley told ESPN's Jamison Hensley on Monday:

"It definitely did bother me. As a football player, an athlete, a competitor, [we] sacrifice our whole lives to be in this position. We love our fans and everything they've done for us, but there are going to be good times and there are going to be bad times, and we expect your support in all of those times. If you're not going to support us, then you've really got to question yourself on that one."

Running back Kenneth Dixon concurred:

Jackson, 21, finished his first playoff game 14-of-29 through the air for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, though he completed just 48.3 percent of his passes and most of his production came on the team's last two touchdown drives.

As Hensley noted, Jackson had just three completions for 25 yards midway through the fourth quarter and the Ravens trailed 23-3, before leading the team on 75- and 80-yard touchdown drives to make things interesting.

It was too little, too late, however, and Jackson himself seemed to understand the backlash.