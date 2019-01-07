Trevor Lawrence's Brilliance Leads Clemson to CFP Championship Win vs. Alabama

Harry How/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers are national champions for a third time after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Trevor Lawrence finished 20-of-32 for 347 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while Justyn Ross caught six passes for 153 yards and a score.

Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The running back trio of Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris combined to run for 163 yards on 31 carries against a Clemson defense that was once again without star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence Cements Himself as Heavy 2019 Heisman Favorite, New Face of CFB

If you've already grown tired of seeing Lawrence's luscious, flowing locks, too bad, because the college football world is about to revolve around the Clemson quarterback. He's going to be on every preview magazine and included in every preseason hype video.

In his first season at the collegiate level, Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns and capped off the year by shredding a defense that's likely to have multiple players selected in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Lawrence started the 2018 campaign as the backup to the more experienced Kelly Bryant, which effectively ended his Heisman Trophy candidacy before it began. That won't be an issue when Lawrence embarks on his sophomore season.

The Tigers star has arguably supplanted Tagovailoa as the top Heisman contender, and not just because he outplayed him Monday night.

Tagovailoa will suffer from the same problem that prevented Lamar Jackson, Jameis Winston and Johnny Manziel from repeating as Heisman winners. The Alabama quarterback might have to be even better in 2019 than he was in 2018, which won't be easy considering he set a record for passing efficiency rating (205.8).

Lawrence also has the benefit of playing with two receivers, Ross and Tee Higgins, who will remind fans of the days when Clemson had Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins in the same offense.

As if the Tigers didn't already have an embarrassment of riches on offense coming back, Doak Walker Award finalist Travis Etienne is only a sophomore. Etienne's presence will mean opposing defenses can only do so much to key on Lawrence and the Clemson passing game.

No Tigers player has ever won the Heisman. That drought should end in 2019 as long as Lawrence stays healthy.

What's Next?

Clemson gets ACC play started right away in 2019. The Tigers welcome Georgia Tech into Memorial Stadium on Aug. 29. Alabama opens the 2019 season in Atlanta against Duke on Aug. 31.