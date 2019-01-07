FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Monday's Fixtures

FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Monday's FixturesJanuary 7, 2019
Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round at Molineux on Monday, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his side for the match, and they fell behind to Raul Jimenez's opening goal.
Divock Origi pulled one back for the Reds in the second half, but Ruben Neves' long-range strike sent Wolves into the fourth round at Liverpool's expense.
Wolves go on to face either Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City in the next round. Here's a look at the full schedule:
Fourth Round Fixtures
Swansea City vs. Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
Shrewsbury/Stoke vs. Wolves
Millwall vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City vs. Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic
Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers vs. Watford
Middlesbrough vs. Newport County
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Barnet vs. Brentford
Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Ties are scheduled to be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 26.
Monday Recap
Both managers made significant changes to their teams for Monday's clash:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
Team news from Molineux... John Ruddy starts in goal - one of 5 #WWFC changes. 9 #LFC changes from the City defeat. Lovren and Milner keep their places. Two of Klopp's starters don't even have Wikipedia pages 👀 🐺#WOLLIV 🔴 #FACup 📻https://t.co/gf72T9mN77 https://t.co/pCBwFhsfpF
Liverpool were also forced into a further change with just six minutes on the clock.
Centre-back Dejan Lovren picked up an injury and was replaced by 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever:
Liverpool FC @LFC
Ki-Jana Hoever becomes our youngest #FACup debutant. 👊🔴 #WOLLIV (📹: @EmiratesFACup) https://t.co/A2zIer5VjW
The Reds saw plenty of possession in the first half but offered little attacking threat. A wayward Xherdan Shaqiri shot on the half-hour mark was their best effort.
Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho went close with an effort for Wolves, before Willy Boly directed a header just off-target.
The deadlock was finally broken on 38 minutes through Jimenez. Diojo Jota caught James Milner in possession and then found the Mexico international who raced through on goal and coolly slotted past Simon Mignolet.
Squawka Football highlighted his record against the Premier League's big clubs:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Four of Raúl Jiménez's seven goals for Wolves this season have been scored against the Premier League's 'big six'. ⚽️⚽️ vs. Spurs ⚽️ vs. Chelsea ⚽️ vs. Liverpool The Reds added to Raúl's list. https://t.co/iYPbVkiMCe
Liverpool managed to get back on level terms within five minutes of the second half. Origi picked up a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area, took a touch and fired it past goalkeeper John Ruddy.
Opta noted how it was the Reds' first shot on goal:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Divock Origi's goal came from Liverpool's first shot on target in the match. Pegging. #WOLLIV
However, Wolves responded quickly to the setback and restored their lead four minutes later, Neves finding the bottom corner with a powerful strike from distance.
Shaqiri came within a whisker of equalising for Liverpool on 69 minutes with a brilliant free-kick. Ruddy just managed to get a fingertip to the ball, which hit the inside of the post and flew away to safety.
Klopp sent on Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in search of an equaliser, but the Reds failed to really trouble Ruddy in the Wolves goal.
The Premier League and UEFA Champions League remain Liverpool's top priorities this season, but this result means it's now two defeats in a row for the Reds.
Wolves' impressive record against the top teams this season continues, and they will hope they can go deep into the competition.
