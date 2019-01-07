FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Monday's Fixtures

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round at Molineux on Monday, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his side for the match, and they fell behind to Raul Jimenez's opening goal.

Divock Origi pulled one back for the Reds in the second half, but Ruben Neves' long-range strike sent Wolves into the fourth round at Liverpool's expense.

Wolves go on to face either Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City in the next round. Here's a look at the full schedule:

Fourth Round Fixtures

Swansea City vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United

Shrewsbury/Stoke vs. Wolves

Millwall vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs. Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County or Southampton

Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Barnet vs. Brentford

Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Ties are scheduled to be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 26.

Monday Recap

Both managers made significant changes to their teams for Monday's clash:

Liverpool were also forced into a further change with just six minutes on the clock.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren picked up an injury and was replaced by 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever:

The Reds saw plenty of possession in the first half but offered little attacking threat. A wayward Xherdan Shaqiri shot on the half-hour mark was their best effort.

Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho went close with an effort for Wolves, before Willy Boly directed a header just off-target.

The deadlock was finally broken on 38 minutes through Jimenez. Diojo Jota caught James Milner in possession and then found the Mexico international who raced through on goal and coolly slotted past Simon Mignolet.

Squawka Football highlighted his record against the Premier League's big clubs:

Liverpool managed to get back on level terms within five minutes of the second half. Origi picked up a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area, took a touch and fired it past goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Opta noted how it was the Reds' first shot on goal:

However, Wolves responded quickly to the setback and restored their lead four minutes later, Neves finding the bottom corner with a powerful strike from distance.

Shaqiri came within a whisker of equalising for Liverpool on 69 minutes with a brilliant free-kick. Ruddy just managed to get a fingertip to the ball, which hit the inside of the post and flew away to safety.

Klopp sent on Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in search of an equaliser, but the Reds failed to really trouble Ruddy in the Wolves goal.

The Premier League and UEFA Champions League remain Liverpool's top priorities this season, but this result means it's now two defeats in a row for the Reds.

Wolves' impressive record against the top teams this season continues, and they will hope they can go deep into the competition.