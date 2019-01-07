Report: Greg Schiano Out as Ohio State DC, Replaced by Michigan's Greg Mattison

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison watches during warmups of a college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Ohio State just got another win over Michigan.

Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Mattison will leave Ann Arbor to join Ryan Day's coaching staff as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator, per Sam Webb of 247SportsMarc Givler of Rivals previously reported Greg Schiano would not return next season.

Schiano was the Buckeyes defensive coordinator for the last three seasons under Urban Meyer. Alex Grinch, who was a co-defensive coordinator in 2018, recently left the program to take the coordinator position at Oklahoma.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

