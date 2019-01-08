Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Copa Del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid turn their attentions to the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, when Leganes are the visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Los Blancos are enduring a difficult season in La Liga and were beaten at home by Real Sociedad on Sunday to fall 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

They face a Leganes side who are just three points off the drop zone, and who were comfortably beaten 3-1 in the league at the Bernabeu in September.

Date: Wednesday, January 9

Time: 8:30 p.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Odds: Real Madrid (2-7), Draw (19-4), Leganes (21-2)

Real Madrid held "crisis talks" on Monday after succumbing to their sixth La Liga defeat of the season against Real Sociedad, per EFE (h/t AS).

The result means their hopes of clinching the title are rapidly slipping away, and a result will be needed against Leganes to ease the mounting pressure on manager Santiago Solari and his underperforming team.

Solari is expected to rotate his squad for this game which means that fringe players such as Keylor Navas, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Reguilon and Fede Valverde may get rare starts.

Isco could also find himself in the starting XI. The playmaker has not yet started a league game under Solari, a situation that has attracted criticism:

New signing Brahim Diaz will also be hoping to make his debut against Leganes. The 19-year-old sealed his switch from Manchester City on Monday:

Solari will need a response from his team who have failed to win either of their two La Liga games since being crowned FIFA World Club champions in December.

They will be expected to overcome Leganes, but Mauricio Pellegrino's men have already pulled off a shock this season by beating champions Barcelona in La Liga in September.

Leganes will also have fond memories of last season's Copa del Rey. They knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals on away goals after a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu.

Football journalist Euan McTear offered his view on the draw:

The result will give the visitors confidence they can pull off another shock against a vulnerable Real Madrid team, and the hosts will need a big improvement if they are to return to winning ways.