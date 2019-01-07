Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Dissects Some of His Most Famous Tricks

B/R Video

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk stopped by Bleacher Report to dissect some of his most famous tricks from videos posted on his Instagram.

Watch the video above to hear Tony Hawk's analysis and about his new mobile game Tony Hawk's Skate Jam.


