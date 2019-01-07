Maurizio Sarri Says Chelsea 'In Trouble' Without Cesc Fabregas Amid Exit Rumours

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea will be left "in trouble" in midfield should Cesc Fabregas leave the club in the January transfer window, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

Fabregas left the field in tears on Saturday during the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, seemingly saying farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful amid speculation linking him with a move to Monaco.

Speaking about the possible deal on Monday ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Sarri said Fabregas is set to move on, and as such, Chelsea are short when it comes to midfield personnel, per Tom Dutton of the Evening Standard.

"If Cesc will go, of course, we need a replacement," said the former Napoli boss. "Now, with the midfielders, we are in trouble, I think. Without Cesc, we have only five, so we are in trouble. We need a replacement."

According to Dutton, the London club are considering possible replacements should Fabregas' switch to France be finalised.

It's noted Cagliari's Nicolo Barella is a target for Sarri's side, while Zenit St. Petersburg star Leandro Paredes is another possible option. When asked about Barella, the Chelsea manager said, "I don't want to talk about players from other teams."

Per Chelsea's official website, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been struggling with a back problem and will miss the match with Spurs. It means that if Fabregas does move on, the only fit options in central positions for the Blues will be Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic.

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, despite facing the prospect of being a little light in central midfield, Sarri said he believes the time is right for Fabregas to move on:

Although Fabregas has not been a regular for the Blues in recent years, he has shown this term he can be a useful player.

In deeper positions, he has the ability to get on the ball and dictate the tempo of matches, regularly stepping in for Jorginho this term in the cup matches. Fabregas may not be the most mobile off the ball at this stage in his career, but he's experienced and technically gifted enough to make an impact.

Having helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, it's no surprise he's a fan favourite at the Bridge:

Without him, Sarri lacks a second player with the ability to fill the deep-lying playmaker berth that is so important to the way he sets his sides up. Overall, with Chelsea still involved in four competitions in 2019, there does appear to be a dearth of depth when it comes to this facet of the field.

With that in mind, Sarri surely won't want to lose Fabregas without assurances he will be replaced. Barella and Paredes are both potentially fine alternatives, although deals for high-class players in the January window are traditionally difficult to complete.