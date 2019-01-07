Abdulkadir Omur Discusses Liverpool Transfer Rumours, Lionel Messi Comparisons

VI-Images/Getty Images

Trabzonspor starlet Abdulkadir Omur has opened up about the recent transfer speculation linking him to Liverpool and the comparisons to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The "Turkish Messi" weighed in on rumours of an offer from the Reds and said the club would have to consider a sale, per ESPN FC's Eren Sarigul:

"Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

"If the club give the go-ahead, talks can be held. The club's interests take precedence. I'll do whatever is in the club's best interests.

"If the club say leave, I'll leave. If they say stay, I'll stay. We are having a great season. We are in the title race and on course to make the Turkish Cup final."

According to the report, the Reds would be willing to spend £27 million on the 19-year-old winger.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Omur has started 14 Super Lig matches so far this season and has rapidly improved over the course of the campaign, reserving his best performances for December. In the last match before the winter break, he bagged a brace against Rizespor.

His fine form has helped Trabzonspor reach third place in the standings, keeping them in the title race. They haven't won the Turkish league since 1984.

Turkish Football believes the youngster is the best prospect to break through in the Super Lig since Cengiz Under, who has gone on to become one of the best young forwards in Serie A with AS Roma:

Here is a look at some of his highlights:

As explained by Sarigul, the "Turkish Messi" nickname dates back to 2015, when it was first used in a story on UEFA's website.

Omur has embraced the comparisons: "Some people have compared my playing style to Messi's. He is the best footballer on the planet and to be linked to him is amazing. My goal is to be successful at Trabzonspor and then make a move to Europe."

The youngster would likely be an investment for the future, as he's still quite raw and seemingly needs plenty of work before he could step up to the Premier League level.

Trabzonspor are unlikely to sanction a sale unless the player stays at the club on loan for now. They have a unique opportunity to play a major role in the title race, as the Super Lig hierarchy has been thrown on its head this season.

Traditional powerhouses Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce all sit outside the top four ahead of the second half of the campaign, with the latter club facing the threat of relegation. Istanbul Basaksehir lead the standings, sporting a six-point lead over a cluster of teams.

Trabzonspor will not want to miss out on this excellent opportunity, so prying Omur away from the club in January could prove tricky.