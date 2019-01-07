Jurgen Klopp Says He Is 'Completely Happy' with Naby Keita Despite Struggles

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Naby Keita has yet to reach his best form in a Liverpool shirt, but he said he is still "completely happy" with the midfielder.

Keita, 23, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig back in July, a year after the Reds struck a £52 million deal to sign him.

His early performances under Klopp in 2018-19 were excellent, but his form has dropped recently and he has not played a minute in Liverpool's last three matches, most recently their 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Per Carl Markham of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), Klopp acknowledged ahead of Monday's FA Cup meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers that Keita has had his struggles, but he said he still has faith in the Guinean midfielder:

"I spoke to Naby. Everything is fine. I am completely happy with Naby. Could he be a bit more confident in the games? Yes. Is he exactly the player in his best time at Leipzig? No. He is still adapting, that's how it is. Everyone saw at the beginning of the season how brilliant he played. Tottenham was a fantastic game from him, without thinking too much.

"A little injury here, a little injury there, and it was kind of a little setback but he is a fantastic player and I am really happy to have him here. It is so good and I am looking forward to our common future. You see it every day, wow, there is so much to come and there is so much influence he can have on each game.

"There was no reason (for leaving him out), just other boys were in a good shape as well, a bit was positioning, the system, all that stuff, and that's how football decisions are. There is really no doubt about the boy, he is an outstanding player."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Keita's breakout season came in 2016-17 when he netted eight goals and provided seven assists for Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

He was named in the Bundesliga's team of the season and Liverpool made their move to sign him.

Last term he enjoyed another decent campaign as he scored six and assisted five in the German top flight, but he has failed to contribute a single goal or assist in his debut Premier League season.

His 14 appearances in the English top flight have comprised of eight starts and six showings from the bench.

It is likely Keita will return to action on Monday in the FA Cup.

And Klopp is clearly prepared to give him plenty of time to find his feet at Anfield.

Liverpool have plenty of other midfielders who can pick up the slack, including Fabinho.

The Brazilian was another of Liverpool's summer additions, and Klopp initially left him on the sidelines before finally making him a regular starter in late October.

The tactic paid dividends as Fabinho has been largely superb for Liverpool, and Klopp has shown he can deal well with players who need some time to adapt to a new side and league.