NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Divisional Round

After much discussion about how the NFL rules benefit offenses, none of the eight teams eclipsed 24 points during Wild Card Weekend. For now, it seems as though a strong defense is still an important ingredient in a successful playoff run.

Among the wild-card squads, the Indianapolis Colts had the most impressive performance—controlling their game from start to finish as a road team. Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Lamar Jackson made playoff debuts, and all three walked off the field with losses. The No. 6 seeds in both conferences remain alive.

Aside from the fun facts, we're watching the cream rise to the top as the postseason field narrows down to the final eight. In that group, there are heavy favorites, a streaking hot team and a defending champion looking to make it back to the title game.

Let's take a look ahead to the divisional round. What are the matchups, and where can you tune in?

Divisional Round

AFC: No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs; Saturday, Jan. 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC, FuboTV

Captain Andrew Luck and his teammates will saddle up and head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. For those with a clear memory, these clubs matched up during the Wild Card Round of the 2014 postseason. The Colts won that contest 45-44 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It's a relevant history lesson to note because the upcoming contest could look similar on the scoreboard. The Colts flexed their muscle early against the Houston Texans, opening the game with two scoring drives and giving up just seven points. However, facing the highest-scoring team, Luck and company may need to score 30 or more points.

Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes will make his playoff debut as a starter. The Colts defense has looked solid lately, allowing 17 or fewer points in three of their last four outings. The unit will attempt to slow down speed and skill with wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce on the field.

NFC: No. 4 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams; Saturday, Jan. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox, FuboTV

The Dallas Cowboys defense stifled the Seattle Seahawks' No. 1 rushing offense, holding the group to 73 yards, en route a 24-22 victory Saturday.

The Cowboys' key players played major roles in the victory. Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 137 yards, wideout Amari Cooper recorded seven catches for 106 yards and quarterback Dak Prescott had two crucial runs—one for a first down and the other for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Dallas will need all three players at their best against the Los Angeles Rams' No. 2 scoring offense.

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown five touchdown passes and five interceptions over the last four contests. The Cowboys defense may be able to rattle him in his second playoff game, but he'll likely have his top offensive weapon on the field.

Rams running back C.J. Anderson started the last two games of the season, but head coach Sean McVay expects Todd Gurley to play in the divisional round (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"I would be very, very surprised if he wasn’t going to be ready to go for the playoffs, but I think we’re going to be smart with whether he goes or not this week with those extra days. We’ll still continue to have that same rehab program," McVay said. "He’s taking steps in the right direction, and I would be very surprised if he’s not feeling good, ready to roll for our divisional game."

Gurley has battled knee inflammation and logged just 23 combined carries in his last two outings.

AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots; Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS, FuboTV

The Los Angeles Chargers won a close wild-card matchup that came with a late fourth-quarter comeback. Ultimately, the Baltimore Ravens fell short 23-17 at home. Head coach Anthony Lynn's group will travel to Gillette Stadium where the New England Patriots went 8-0 during the regular season.

Los Angeles has the offensive firepower to match New England, but the Chargers can't take their feet off the pedal at any point in the upcoming matchup as they did against the Ravens. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski had an extra week to recover from a grueling season. Both will likely play with renewed vigor.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley must prepare for an array of offensive playmakers. The Patriots won't have wideout Josh Gordon, who's been suspended indefinitely, because of multiple substance-abuse violations, but they will have their leading wideout in Julian Edelman.

The Patriots offense also features a solid group of multi-purpose running backs. This season, Sony Michel ran for 931 yards, and James White racked up 751 receiving yards. Rex Burkhead suited up through December as a ball-carrier and receiver out of the backfield. Chargers rookie safety Derwin James could have a busy day defending the seams and middle of the field.

NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints; Sunday, Jan. 13 at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox, FuboTV

The Philadelphia Eagles went to Soldier Field and knocked off the Chicago Bears 16-15. Kicker Cody Parkey split the uprights for a game-winning field goal, but the Eagles called a timeout; he missed the second attempt as the ball hit the goalpost twice:

The defending champions still have a lot of fight in them with Foles under center. They've won four straight and will travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 11, the Saints annihilated the Eagles 48-7 in the same venue. We'll see how two months and a change at quarterback affects this matchup. Philadelphia will once again try to slow down quarterback Drew Brees, who's completing 74.4 percent of his passes, and the sixth-ranked ground attack, featuring Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Last year, New Orleans lost in the NFC divisional round because of a (Minnesota) Miracle. Now, the team must overcome Foles Magic. Since Carson Wentz went down with a fractured vertebra, the 29-year-old signal-caller has kept the Eagles alive in their quest to repeat as champions.