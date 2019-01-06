NFL Playoff Odds 2019: Lines for Cowboys vs. Rams and Entire Divisional Round

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

As we head into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, oddsmakers are expecting some easy games for the higher seeds.

B/R Betting provided a look at the opening odds for the four second-round matchups:

All four home teams are favored after coming off a bye, with none of the lines currently within a single field goal. This is a major change from the first round when three of the four games opened with less than a three-point spread.

There is plenty of reason for the confidence in the higher seeds. Not only did they earn the top seeds by putting together outstanding seasons, but they also got an extra week to rest and prepare for the upcoming game.

Playing at home also helps in the playoffs more times than not.

However, three road teams won on Wild Card Weekend and there is plenty of reason for concern for each favorite going into next week.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a dominant offense all year, but the defense was a significant concern—and the Indianapolis Colts have looked impressive as of late. Their balance could make it difficult for the Chiefs to simply outscore them.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the smallest underdog against the New England Patriots, which isn't surprising considering the Chargers had a better record than the Patriots this season. The wild-card team also finished 7-1 on the road, which made it the only AFC team that fared better away from home.

In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys are red-hot with eight wins in their last nine games, with a defense that could slow the Los Angeles Rams.

The Philadelphia Eagles also cannot be counted out against the New Orleans Saints considering their playoff experience over the past year.

Don't rule out multiple upsets this weekend.