NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A dream season for the Chicago Bears ended in nightmarish fashion.

The Bears suffered a 16-15 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles when placekicker Cody Parkey's game-winning 43-yard FG attempt clanked off the upright and bounded off the crossbar before bouncing back into the field of play.

Chicago was the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure, and if Parkey's kick had been good, they would be going to Los Angeles to play the Rams in the divisional playoffs.

Instead, the sixth-seeded Eagles will play the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the divisional playoffs next Sunday. The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys edged the No. 5 seed Seattle Seahawks 24-22.

Upsets by the lower seeds were the order of the day in the AFC. The Los Angeles Chargers held off a late rally by the Baltimore Ravens and earned a 23-17 road victory Sunday. The fifth-seeded Chargers will attempt to end the New England Patriots' season Sunday in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

"It feels great,” Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "We’re about to be back where we were when I was a rookie. It’s amazing to get back to that place, especially with the guys we have, an unbelievable group of guys. Everybody came to play today."

The second-seeded Patriots had a bye during the wild-card weekend, as did the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City will host the sixth-seeded Indianapolis Colts Saturday in their divisional playoff games. The Colts defeated the Houston Texans 21-7 in Saturday's AFC wild-card game.

Here are the current rankings of the eight playoff seeds that remain in contention for the Super Bowl, along with the odds to win the title (courtesy of OddsShark).

AFC

1. Kansas City, +400

2. New England, +450

5. Los Angeles Chargers, +800

6. Indianapolis, +1400

NFC

1. New Orleans, +225

2. Los Angeles Rams, +450

4. Dallas, +1400

6. Philadelphia, +1600

The Saints remain the favorites to win their second Super Bowl in team history at +225. A handicapper who wagers $100 on the Saints to win the title will see a profit of $225 if the bet is successful.

The Eagles are the longest shot on the board at +1600.

Nick Foles, who engineered Philadelphia's go-ahead drive fourth quarter and threw the game-winning two-yard TD pass to Golden Tate, seemed stunned after the game after watching Parkey's unsuccessful kick.

"That's a great team over there and they have a bright future," Foles said to NBC's Michelle Tafoya. "But we believe in ourselves here and we never stop believing."

All four of the home teams in the divisional playoffs are favored to win their games, per OddsShark.

Saturday

Colts at Chiefs (-5.5, O/U 56.), 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Cowboys at Rams (-7, O/U 48.5), 8:15 p.m., Fox

Sunday

Chargers @ Patriots (-4.5, O/U 47), 1 p.m., CBS

Eagles @ Saints (-9, O/U 51), 4:40 p.m., Fox