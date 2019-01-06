Emilio Butragueno Defends Real Madrid After Shock Real Sociedad Loss

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Emilio Butragueno defended Real Madrid's squad and deflected questions about making more signings during the January transfer window after Sunday's shock 2-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Butragueno, the club's director of institutional relations, spoke to AS and lauded the quality still in Los Blancos' ranks when asked about the possibility of incomings this winter:

"This squad has players with loads of talent and I think that it is a good day to reinforce that message. They have won many titles. The Club World Cup like nothing, three consecutive Champions Leagues. These players are stupendous."

While Real's recent track trophy haul commands respect, it's hard to agree with Butragueno's assessment of the current squad. Defeat to Sociedad came just days after a 2-2 draw away to struggling Villarreal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Those results have left Real outside the top four in the Spanish top flight. The club is also 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, an embarrassing gap to their bitter rivals.

Changes in the dugout haven't helped, with Santiago Solari appearing out of his depth since replacing the sacked Julen Lopetegui. The latter replaced Zinedine Zidane in controversial circumstances in the summer, after being dismissed by Spain prior to the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Real's biggest problem hasn't been the managerial carousel. It's been the failure to replace goalscoring talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Serie A giants Juventus in July.

Los Blancos have floundered without Ronaldo's match-winning efficiency in the final third:

While Karim Benzema has struggled, Gareth Bale's ongoing injury woes also haven't helped. The Wales international missed the visit of Sociedad with a calf problem.

There have also been problems further back, where Real have simply aged at key positions. Left-back Marcelo, 30, is one veteran who has particularly struggled.

Solari even defended the Brazil international after the stalemate at El Madrigal. He called the defender "a fundamental player for the team and the club," per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan.

Real's apparent willingness to rely on the backbone of the team that's won the UEFA Champions League the last three seasons is part of the problem.

The squad needs an infusion of fresh talent. Promising youngsters aren't in short supply, with 18-year-old forward Vinicius Junior a bright spark on his league debut:

Meanwhile, the club posted a statement on its official website confirming a deal for 19-year-old playmaker Brahim Diaz from Manchester City.

While Vinicius and Diaz hold the promise of a positive future, Real need some marquee names now. Not only to offset Ronaldo's exit, but also to replace ageing performers without disrupting the awesome success experienced in recent years.