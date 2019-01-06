Dodgers Trade Rumors: No Progress on Possible Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer Deals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in serious discussions to acquire either Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer, but there has reportedly been "no sign of recent progress," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Cleveland Indians are apparently looking for a "Chris Sale-level return" to trade away one of their top pitchers.

As dominant as Sale has been with both teams, Kluber has been just as good on the mound for Cleveland. He has two Cy Young Awards already on his resume, finishing third in voting last season after producing a 20-7 record and 2.89 ERA.

He has finished in the top three in voting in four of the last five years.

Bauer has been more inconsistent in his career but pitched like an ace in 2018. The 27-year-old posted a 2.21 ERA last season to go with 221 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.

While this causes both players to be highly sought on the trade market, the return would also be unsurprisingly high.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the chances of either being traded "seems to diminish by the day."

Morosi reported in December that the Dodgers wouldn't include Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger in a trade for either but might consider dealing prospect Alex Verdugo. It doesn't appear that this will be enough to complete a deal with the Indians.

