Buying or Selling Each Top 10 CBB Team as a National Championship Contender

1 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Let's begin with the obvious: We're buying Duke's national championship potential.

You're welcome to believe that betting on Duke to win it all at +170 odds (bet $100 to win $170) is an unwise investment, due to the innate randomness of the single-elimination NCAA tournament. After all, the No. 1 overall seed hasn't won the NCAA tournament in any of the past five years. As far as the probabilities are concerned, getting undefeated Michigan (+900) or Virginia (+1100) odds is probably the better play.

But if you don't believe that Duke can/should win the national championship, you're delusional. There's no other explanation for it.

That isn't to say the Blue Devils are perfect. They can be beaten. Their three-point shooting and free-throw shooting leave much to be desired. They were a bit flustered by the aggressive, physical defenses of Texas Tech and Auburn, struggling to score (by their standards) in both of those games. And you never know when all those starting freshmen will start to hit the fatigue wall—particularly RJ Barrett, who shoulders such a heavy load in every game.

But they're sort of equal and opposite to the Villanova teams that won two of the last three national championships. Where Villanova was loaded with veteran players who could make it rain from three-point range, Duke is a young team that mostly lives in the paint. What makes them equal, though, is that a whole bunch of things need to go wrong in order for them to lose.

One of the best teams in the nation (Gonzaga) shot 53 percent from three-point range on a neutral court against Duke, and it still needed a flurry of blocked shots in the final minute to hang on for a two-point win.

And that was two weeks into the season when this freshman-heavy team was still getting its feet wet. It's going to take even more of a Herculean effort to beat Duke in the Big Dance.

Verdict: Buying