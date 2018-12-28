New Year's Resolutions for College Basketball's National Championship Candidates

0 of 9

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Most of the country will make New Year's resolutions to eat better and exercise more often, but college basketball's national championship contenders have slightly different goals for the first few months of 2019.

Duke might be the favorite to win it all, but the Blue Devils have never shot as poorly from three-point range as they are this season.

Gonzaga is the top challenger to Duke—and the only team to beat the Blue Devils thus far—but it has a ton of room for improvement on the defensive glass.

And Kentucky would be in much better shape with just a little more luck defending the three-point arc.

All of these teams are great, but they could be elite with just a little tweaking.

The following teams are listed in ascending order of consensus national championship odds on OddsShark. Only teams with current odds of 20-1 or better are included.