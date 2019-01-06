John Harbaugh on Joe Flacco's Ravens Future: 'Joe Is Going to Have a Market'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco never entered Sunday's 23-17 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers despite rookie Lamar Jackson's early struggles, but Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was bullish about the former's potential market.

"Joe is going to have a market," Harbaugh said while signaling the apparent end of the Flacco era in Baltimore, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "I'm going to be in Joe's corner unless we play him. He's [the] best quarterback in Ravens history. He's going to be fine."



Flacco is not slated to be an unrestricted free agent until 2022 with a potential out in 2020 on his contract, per Spotrac, but Baltimore could trade the 33-year-old who helped lead the Ravens to the 2012 season's Super Bowl title this offseason as it moves forward with Jackson.

There was a moment when it looked as if Flacco would have an opportunity in Sunday's contest when he warmed up following a lackluster first half from Jackson. Harbaugh admitted they "were considering putting Joe in the game," per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, but ultimately stuck with Jackson even though he was 2-of-8 for 17 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the opening 30 minutes.

Jackson led a late comeback after falling behind 23-3 in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win it on the final possession before he lost a fumble. He finished 14-of-29 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and added 54 rushing yards.

Baltimore made Jackson the quarterback of the future when it selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he appeared in all 16 regular-season games. He didn't start until a Nov. 18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he started the final seven contests and appeared to wrestle the job from Flacco for good.

Harbaugh's comments all but confirmed that, meaning there will apparently be a veteran signal-caller with a Super Bowl title on his resume available this offseason.