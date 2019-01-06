Kyrie Irving Wants to Develop Chemistry with Gordon Hayward for 'A Few Years'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has already verbally committed to re-signing this summer when he's a free agent.

Irving apparently hopes Gordon Hayward will stick around as well. He told reporters Sunday that he hopes to continue developing chemistry with Hayward "not just this year, but a few years down the line.”

Hayward is under contract through the 2020-21 season. He'll make $32.7 million next season and has a $32.2 million player option for 2020-21, which he looks almost certain to take.

Although he is under contract, it's fair to wonder if Hayward will be part of the long-term vision in Boston. He has struggled to regain his previous form since returning from a gruesome leg injury he suffered opening night of the 2017-18 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.