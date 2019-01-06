Kyrie Irving Wants to Develop Chemistry with Gordon Hayward for 'A Few Years'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Gordon Hayward #20 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics look on during a game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has already verbally committed to re-signing this summer when he's a free agent. 

Irving apparently hopes Gordon Hayward will stick around as well. He told reporters Sunday that he hopes to continue developing chemistry with Hayward "not just this year, but a few years down the line.”

Hayward is under contract through the 2020-21 season. He'll make $32.7 million next season and has a $32.2 million player option for 2020-21, which he looks almost certain to take. 

Although he is under contract, it's fair to wonder if Hayward will be part of the long-term vision in Boston. He has struggled to regain his previous form since returning from a gruesome leg injury he suffered opening night of the 2017-18 campaign.

