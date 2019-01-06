T.Y. Hilton Says He Won't Wear Clown Mask Again After Trolling Johnathan Joseph

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will apparently only be clowning the Houston Texans this postseason.

"It might be the lucky charm, but nah, it's done," Hilton said of the clown mask he wore as he arrived at NRG Stadium prior to Saturday's 21-7 victory over the division-rival Texans, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. "It's retired after today. ... The mask is done after today. It might stay in Houston, or it might go back. I don't know yet."



Shook explained Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph called Hilton a clown before the game after the receiver said NRG Stadium was his "second home." The four-time Pro Bowler proceeded to tally five catches for 85 yards in the win.

While Hilton is done wearing it, the mask remains in the family and had made its way to one of his children by Sunday:

The maskless Hilton and the Colts head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, where he will look to propel Indianapolis to its first AFC Championship Game since the 2014 campaign.