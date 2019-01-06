John Harbaugh Rumors: 2 Teams Are Strongly Considering Inquiring About Ravens HC

Nick Wass/Associated Press

At least two NFL teams with coaching vacancies are considering making a run at Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who has yet to agree to a contract extension with the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per that report, Harbaugh and the Ravens have had continued discussions regarding his contract and the Ravens—who are playing the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card Weekend showdown Sunday—want to retain the head coach, who is entering the last year of his current deal.

Per that report: "Baltimore has not given any indication it is willing to part ways with Harbaugh. The Ravens still are determined to try to work out a new deal this offseason for Harbaugh, whether that's in a week or a month."

