Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Goals Edge Barcelona Past Getafe in La Liga

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona opened up a five-point lead at the top of La Liga after beating Getafe 2-1 at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.



Lionel Messi opened the scoring after 20 minutes before Luis Suarez doubled the lead with a spectacular volley six minutes before the break. Getafe only went in trailing by one thanks to Jaime Mata's close-range finish.

Barca ultimately held on to take full advantage of Atletico Madrid dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla earlier in the day.

Barca Defence Not Good Enough for UCL Win

Messi and Suarez will see Barca over the line in La Liga, but the Blaugrana won't win the UEFA Champions League with a defence this shaky.

The centre-back pairing of an ageing Gerard Pique next to a mistake-prone Clement Lenglet hardly inspires confidence. Based on their nervy showing, France international Samuel Umtiti can't come back from injury soon enough.

Getafe put both players through their paces and should have had more than just Mata's goal to show for the chances they had created in the first half.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Golden opportunities went wasted after the restart, notably Leandro Cabrera's wayward head just shy of the hour mark. Angel Rodriguez had earlier poked wide from close range as the gaps appeared to grow across the Barcelona back four.

Rodriguez and Mauro Arambarri had also passed up chances deep into first-half stoppage time.

Barca were simply too easy to press in midfield, while Getafe exploited pace out wide in the transitions. Those on the flanks had welcome targets to aim for because of the way Rodriguez and Francisco Portillo bullied Pique and Lenglet.

The question marks at the back will cost Barca at a higher level in the knockout phase of Europe's premier cup competition.

Pique, 31, has lost a step or two. His pace and anticipation not being what they were is compounded by Lenglet's reckless decision-making.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The Frenchman was part of a Sevilla defence breached 58 times in the league last season. His lack of positional sense is a serious problem when playing next to raiding left-back Jordi Alba, who rarely wants to be involved in defensive areas.

A suspect unit isn't helped by the inconsistent midfield in front of them. There isn't enough protection without Sergio Busquets acting as the shield.

It all adds up to a vulnerability sure to undermine Barca's pursuit of a sixth Champions League trophy.

What's Next?

Barca are in Levante for the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The league leaders return to La Liga action when they host Eibar on Sunday.

Getafe face Valladolid in the cup on Wednesday, before travelling to Villarreal on Saturday.