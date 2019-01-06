10-Man Real Madrid Shocked by Real Sociedad in 2-0 Loss

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Sociedad moved six points clear of the drop zone in La Liga after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with a shock 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday.



Willian scored an early penalty before Ruben Pardo added a second goal with seven minutes remaining to ensure the visitors earned a famous victory.

Real's case wasn't helped by Lucas Vazquez being sent off for a second bookable offence just after the hour mark. Defeat leaves pressure mounting on manager Santiago Solari following Thursday's 2-2 draw away to Villarreal.

Solari Must Build Around Vinicius, Not Gareth Bale

Not much went right for Real, save for an historic first league start for Vinicius Junior:

The 18-year-old Brazilian was a menace from the off, showcasing the pace, trickery and vision Real wish they could get from oft-injured Gareth Bale. This game should show the higher ups at Real it's time to move on from the ultra-brittle Bale, who missed out with a calf problem, and start building around Vinicius.

He showed a penchant for beating markers on the left flank. There was also an intelligent understanding of space and movement belying his tender years as he regularly ghosted off the wing to make useful runs through the middle.

Vinicius' movement from out to in was almost Cristiano Ronaldo-esque at times, albeit without the ruthless finishing. The latter quality will come in time, provided Vinicius continues to get chances to show off his undoubted potential and talent.

He came close to scoring when Dani Carvajal's cross found him inside the box six minutes after the hour mark. Vinicius soon turned provider after he floated a cross in for Sergio Ramos, who was unable to direct his effort.

The dual contributions showed how Vinicius can mature into the scoring and creative talisman Real sorely miss in the final third since Ronaldo moved to Juventus. Waiting any longer for Bale to fill those boots isn't going to reap rewards.

Making the gifted teenager the focal point of his team is the best way for Solari to silence the doubters and perhaps save his job.

Casemiro's Struggles as Costly as Ronaldo's Exit

Not replacing Ronaldo's goals has undoubtedly hampered Real so far this season. Yet Casemiro's regression as the anchorman in midfield has arguably been just as costly.

The Brazil international powerhouse had been the most effective destroyer on the continent over the past three seasons. His brawn and defensive awareness gave playmakers Luka Modric and Toni Kroos the freedom to create chances for those ahead of them, while also providing an invaluable screen in front of the back four.

As Casemiro has begun to struggle, neither Modric nor Kroos have exerted as much influence in the final third. Meanwhile, Real's defence has proven more vulnerable than many realised without the chief minder on top form.

Casemiro's growing issues exposed themselves within the first two minutes against Sociedad:

Usually a precise tackler, Casemiro's timing has been fatally off this season. He's become clumsy rather than efficient when attempting to win the ball.

Although he rarely offered much going forward, his timidity in the final third reflects his deteriorating confidence:

It was no surprise when Solari hooked Casemiro for the more forward-thinking Isco 12 minutes after the restart. It's also not a shock that young players such as 23-year-old Marcos Llorente are looking like better options for the base of midfield than Casemiro.

What's Next?

Real are in Copa del Rey action at home to Leganes in the last 16 on Wednesday, before returning to the league for a tricky trip to Real Betis next Sunday.

Cup duty also beckons for a Sociedad side in Betis on Thursday before a league game at home to Espanyol on Monday, January 14.