FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City powered into the fourth round of the 2019 FA Cup after hitting seven goals past Championship side Rotherham United on Sunday.

City will be joined in the next round by fellow Premier League side Watford, who won 2-0 away at Woking on a day otherwise unkind to the big clubs.

Leicester City and Fulham were the top-flight fall guys after both lost to League Two opposition, with Fulham beaten 2-1 by Oldham Athletic at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, 2016 Premier League champions Leicester lost by the same scoreline away to Newport County, with Padraig Amond scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

There was arguably an even bigger upset when non-league Barnet won 1-0 away to Championship outfit Sheffield United in a classic cup giant-killing.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Doncaster Rovers all made it through.

There's only one third-round tie left as Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night. The draw for the next round will take place after the game at Molineux.

Sunday's Scores

Fulham 1-2 Oldham Athletic

Manchester City 7-0 Rotherham United

Millwall 2-1 Hull City

Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers

Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Leeds United

Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Woking 0-2 Watford

Newport County 2-1 Leicester City

Monday's Schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Seven different players got on the scoresheet during City's goal rush at the Etihad Stadium. Only six of them played for the hosts as Nigeria international defender Semi Ajayi turned into his own net to make it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Raheem Sterling and precocious 18-year-old Phil Foden had already found the net for City. The latter's goal was a landmark one in his burgeoning career:

Gabriel Jesus added a fourth seven minutes after the restart. The Brazilian had spurned several earlier chances but eventually kept up an impressive run across all competitions:

Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane wrapped up the scoring for the Citizens, who eased through the gears in impressive fashion.

Fulham's miserable season took another depressing turn after a team from the bottom tier of English league football left west London with a famous win.

Callum Lang's 88th-minute header sent the Latics through, but only after several moments of drama from the penalty spot. Oldham had drawn level 12 minutes earlier when Sam Surridge cancelled out Denis Odoi's opener by converting a spot-kick.

The Cottagers were given the chance to spare their blushes late on when Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up from 12 yards, but Daniel Iversen was Oldham's hero with a clutch save.

There was more than a little contention about the decision to award Fulham's penalty after midfielder Tom Cairney had gone down in the area:

Oldham rubbed salt in the wound when Lang netted the winner shortly after Iversen's stop.

A 21st-minute penalty was all it took for Barnet to leave the Blades stunned. Shaquile Coulthirst kept his nerve from 12 yards ahead of a stubborn rearguard action from the Bees.

The Blades ultimately paid for the decision to rest key players, most notably leading goalscorer skipper Billy Sharp. His 65th-minute introduction from the bench proved too little too late for a United side condemned to repeating a moment of infamy from over a century ago:

Leicester were rocked as early as the 10th minute when Jamille Matt got his head to a cross from Robbie Willmott to give Newport the lead. Powerhouse centre-forward Matt gave an experienced Foxes back line a torrid time as the hosts stayed direct and kept the ball in the air.

The Foxes tried to up the pace of play, but neither Shinji Okazaki nor Kelechi Iheanacho could make their quality count in the final third.

It took Rachid Ghezzal to thunder in the equaliser nine minutes from time, but Newport refused to be beaten. The home side were awarded a penalty when Marc Albrighton handled in the box, leaving Amond to be coolness personified from the spot.

Earlier, Will Hughes and Troy Deeney scored the goals as Watford handled a tricky trip to National League side Woking with discipline and patience. The Hornets rested key players such as winger Gerard Deulofeu and playmaker Roberto Pereyra, but they still had enough quality up top to wear down their semi-professional opponents.

A quick-fire brace from substitute Shane Ferguson was enough for Millwall to beat Hull at The Den. The 2004 finalists are joined in the next round by a QPR side fresh from beating Championship leaders Leeds United at Loftus Road.

An Aramide Oteh penalty put the hosts in front before Leeds equalised through Aapo Halme. QPR didn't buckle, though, and scored the winner 15 minutes from time when Jake Bidwell headed home.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

John Marquis got Doncaster started at Deepdale but Andrew Hughes equalised for Preston 11 minutes after the restart. League One Rovers eventually powered ahead against their Championship hosts thanks to goals from Tom Anderson and Mallik Wilks.

A day of upsets should inspire Wolves to believe they can make home advantage count against an impressive Liverpool side on Monday.