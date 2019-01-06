Former Falcons RB Jamal Anderson Arrested for Public Drunkenness

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson was arrested for public drunkenness Dec. 23, according to TMZ Sports, after a limo driver called the police claiming that Anderson didn't pay him $50 for a ride.

Per that report:

"When cops arrived, Anderson was a mess—stuffing his face with a bag of potato chips. One of the officers asked for his driver's license, Anderson reached into his pocket and presented the cop a pack of cigarettes. When that didn't work, Anderson offered up his chips. She didn't accept that as a proper form of identification, either."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.