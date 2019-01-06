Former Falcons RB Jamal Anderson Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Former Atlanta Falcons player Jamal Anderson poses on arrival for the 27th annual Sports Spectacular in Los Angeles on May 20, 2012 in California. The event was established in 1986 in response to the promise of genetic research leading to the understanding of numerous genetic diseases found in children and adults, and since then raising more than 21 million USD to benefit the life-saving work of the Ceders-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson was arrested for public drunkenness Dec. 23, according to TMZ Sports, after a limo driver called the police claiming that Anderson didn't pay him $50 for a ride.

Per that report:

"When cops arrived, Anderson was a mess—stuffing his face with a bag of potato chips. One of the officers asked for his driver's license, Anderson reached into his pocket and presented the cop a pack of cigarettes. When that didn't work, Anderson offered up his chips. She didn't accept that as a proper form of identification, either."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cowboys' New Triplets Are Playoff Studs Already 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys' New Triplets Are Playoff Studs Already 💪

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Outlast Seahawks 24-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Outlast Seahawks 24-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Seahawks Late TD Not Enough 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Late TD Not Enough 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Janikowski (Thigh) Leaves Game vs. Cowboys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Janikowski (Thigh) Leaves Game vs. Cowboys

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report