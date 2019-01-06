NFL Playoffs 2019: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Remainder of Postseason

John McCoy/Getty Images

With the first day of the NFL playoffs in the books, there is starting to be a clearer picture of what the divisional round will look like next weekend. And those matchups will be finalized after Sunday's pair of wild-card contests.

The postseason began with a pair of close games—the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 21-7, and then the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-22 in Saturday night's matchup.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the postseason, as well as picks for how the rest of the playoffs could unfold.

NFL Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Highest-seeded NFC wild-card team remaining (No. 3 Chicago Bears or No. 4 Dallas Cowboys) at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers or No. 4 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Lowest-seeded NFC wild-card team remaining (No. 4 Dallas Cowboys or No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles) at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET CBS

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.

Wild Card Round

Chargers at Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Ravens went on the road and beat the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 22. Now, Baltimore has the home-field advantage after it won six of its last seven games to clinch its first AFC North title since 2012.

It may be Lamar Jackson's playoff debut, but the rookie quarterback will continue his dynamic play to lead the Ravens into the divisional round.

Eagles at Bears

The Bears are the favorite in this matchup after they won 12 games during the regular season, their most since 2006. The Eagles won five of their last six games and needed help to get into the playoffs in Week 17, a year after winning the Super Bowl.

Although Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz will miss another playoff game because of injury, backup Nick Foles will again find a way to lead the Eagles to a postseason victory.

Divisional Round

Colts at Chiefs

The Colts are hot, and they carried over their regular-season momentum with a road win over the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. But this road matchup against the Chiefs will be a much greater challenge.

Led by standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City will take care of business and advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

Cowboys at Rams

It's unknown whether Rams star running back Todd Gurley will be back from injury to play in this matchup of NFC division champions. That could be the difference in which team advances to the NFC Championship Game the following week.

The prediction here is that Gurley will suit up, Jared Goff will have a strong performance and Los Angeles will notch its first playoff win of the year.

Ravens at Patriots

Jackson and the Ravens may beat the Chargers in the Wild Card Round, but this will be a much tougher matchup. Baltimore and New England have recent playoff history, as this would be the fifth time that the two teams face off in the postseason since 2009.

Could this be the last chance for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl? Maybe. And the veteran quarterback will get off to a good start with a win over the Ravens.

Eagles at Saints

After pulling off an upset in the Wild Card Round, the Eagles will have to travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to face the top-seeded Saints.

Foles may have another strong showing, but it won't be enough. Drew Brees will lead New Orleans into the NFC Championship Game.

Conference Championships

Rams at Saints

The top two seeds in the NFC will face off in a rematch of a game from earlier during the regular season. The Saints beat the Rams 45-35 on Nov. 4, which was Los Angeles' only loss through 12 games.

This time, the Rams will get revenge. Los Angeles advances to its first Super Bowl since 2001 by winning a shootout against Brees and New Orleans.

Patriots at Chiefs

Just like in the NFC, the top two seeds will face off for the conference championship in the AFC. Kansas City may have had the better record during the regular season, but New England won a matchup between the two teams 43-40 on Oct. 14.

Although the last meeting was at New England and this one will be at Kansas City, the result will be similar. In a game that comes down to the wire, the veteran leadership of Brady leads the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Super Bowl LIII

Rams vs. Patriots

The No. 2 seeds from each conference will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI.

However, the result will be different from that meeting at the end of the 2001 season. Brady and the Pats will be denied for the second straight year as Goff and Gurley lead the Rams to their first Super Bowl championship since the 1999 season.