Zion Williamson Says Monster 360 Dunk vs. Clemson Was Only a '7 or 8'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke forward Zion Williamson threw down a thunderous 360-degree dunk in an 87-68 win over Clemson on Saturday:

While everyone's jaws dropped to the floor, Williamson stayed fairly unimpressed, as he gave himself "a 7 or 8" on a 10-point scale for his slam.

"We've got to see [what a 10 looks like]," Williamson said per David M. Hale of ESPN.com. "I can't tell you yet."

Perhaps a 10 is making this dunk in an actual game:



Williamson, who is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has enjoyed a dominant season in Durham. Through 13 games, he's averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest. He's also remarkably efficient thanks to a 66.4 percent field-goal rate.

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is on a different level than his Division I peers, which has helped make the 12-1 Blue Devils the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Duke is also the national title favorite at 9-5, per OddsShark. We'll see how Williamson performs in March, but until then, here's hoping we'll spot a 10 on his dunk scale before long.