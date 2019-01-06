Zion Williamson Says Monster 360 Dunk vs. Clemson Was Only a '7 or 8'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 6, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Duke won 87-68. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke forward Zion Williamson threw down a thunderous 360-degree dunk in an 87-68 win over Clemson on Saturday:

While everyone's jaws dropped to the floor, Williamson stayed fairly unimpressed, as he gave himself "a 7 or 8" on a 10-point scale for his slam.

"We've got to see [what a 10 looks like]," Williamson said per David M. Hale of ESPN.com. "I can't tell you yet."

Perhaps a 10 is making this dunk in an actual game:

Williamson, who is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has enjoyed a dominant season in Durham. Through 13 games, he's averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest. He's also remarkably efficient thanks to a 66.4 percent field-goal rate.

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is on a different level than his Division I peers, which has helped make the 12-1 Blue Devils the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Duke is also the national title favorite at 9-5, per OddsShark. We'll see how Williamson performs in March, but until then, here's hoping we'll spot a 10 on his dunk scale before long.

