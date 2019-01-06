Super Bowl 2019: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

It isn't a matter of finishing in first place during the regular season. It's about playing your best football at the most important time of the year.

The Indianapolis Colts know this, and they are on fire. After winning nine of their last 10 regular season games to earn the No. 2 wild-card spot in the AFC and the No. 6 seed in the conference's playoff structure, they played like a dominant team and defeated the No. 3 seed and the AFC South champion Houston Texans 21-7 in Saturday's wild-card matchup.

The Colts scored on their first two possessions and added one more first-half touchdown, and they didn't allow their hosts to score until the midway point of the fourth quarter. However, once the Texans scored, they were never able to get back in the game and it was another case of postseason disappointment for the home team. The Texans have played in the postseason five times, and have never gotten past the divisional playoffs.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and head coach Frank Reich credited his quarterback.

"We know we have an elite quarterback and we can throw it for 400 and win when we have to," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said, per Stats AP (h/t CBS Sports). "But the margin for error in playoff football when you try to do it that way is very thin. When you can win like this—running the football and stopping it—that's just everything."

The Colts will go to Kansas City for their divisional playoff game against the top-seeded Chiefs. The Colts are not likely to be intimidated. They are the hottest team in the league, while the Chiefs lost in Week 15 and 16 before beating the last-place Oakland Raiders in the final game of the regular season to clinch the AFC West and the conference's top seed.

The winner of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Ravens in Baltimore will play the New England Patriots on the road in the divisional playoffs.

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

While the road team was victorious in Saturday's AFC wild-card game, the home team was able to pull out a narrow win the NFC wild-card game. The Dallas Cowboys were pushed to the limit by the Seattle Seahawks, but Dallas got fourth-quarter touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott and held on for a 24-22 victory.

Elliott had 26 carries for 137 yards against Seattle's dangerous defense, and Prescott was impressed with his effort. "He (Elliott) always wants the ball when the game is on the line," Prescott said to Fox reporter Erin Andrews. "He's the best in the league with the ball in his hands."

The Cowboys advanced to the divisional playoffs, and they will play the New Orleans Saints if the Chicago Bears beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC wild-card game. If the Eagles get the road upset, the Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs.

No matter the result of that game, the Cowboys will be on the road in the divisional playoffs.

With 10 teams left in the running for the Super Bowl—that number will be down to eight after Sunday's games—here are the latest odds to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl odds (per OddsShark)

Saints +260

Chiefs +400

Rams +450

Patriots +600

Bears +1100

Cowboys +1600

Colts +1600

Ravens +1800

Chargers +2000

Eagles +3300





Predictions

Look for the Ravens to hold off the Chargers and win their wild-card matchup. Rookie Lamar Jackson is not a sophisticated passer, but the Ravens have won six of seven games since he was inserted into the starting lineup.

He is an exciting runner from the quarterback position, and his passing has improved with experience. Jackson led the Ravens to a 22-10 road victory over the Chargers in Week 16, and he should be able to beat them at home.

The Bears have pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds in the league this year, as they finished first in the NFC North after a last-place finish in 2017.

Rookie head coach Matt Nagy has installed a creative offense that was missing under former head coach John Fox, and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has made several big plays this season even though he lacks consistency.

Chicago's greatest strength is a relentless and hard-hitting defense that has regularly imposed its will this season. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith are all dominating tacklers, and the Bears also have a league-high 27 interceptions.

We expect the Eagles to give the Bears a serious battle with Nick Foles at quarterback position, but the Bears will not let this opportunity slip away.

If our Sunday predictions hold up, we will see the following matchups in the divisional playoffs:

Saturday, January 12

Indianapolis at Kansas City

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, January 13

Baltimore at New England

Dallas at New Orleans

We see the Colts pulling off an upset of the Chiefs and breaking hearts in Kansas City, while the Bears will come up just short against the Rams.

Baltimore will continue its roll and upset the Patriots on the road, while the Saints will uphold their No. 1 seed and eliminate the Cowboys.

Baltimore, the No. 4 seed in the AFC, will host the AFC Championship Game and beat the upstart Colts, while the Saints will get the best of the Rams in the NFC title game.

That will set up a New Orleans-Baltimore Super Bowl February 3 in Atlanta, and the powerful Saints will win the second Super Bowl in team history.