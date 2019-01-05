Cal Football Player Bryce Turner Dies at Age 19

David Madison/Getty Images

Bryce Turner, a redshirt sophomore cornerback at the University of California, died this week at the age of 19.

Per a statement from his family (h/t Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle), Turner had been hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency" during a non-team workout last week. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Turner's family said in a statement released on Thursday the medical emergency occurred near their home in Southern California.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a separate statement the school would "do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time."

After redshirting during his freshman season, Turner made his lone appearance for Cal during a Sept. 15 win over Idaho State. He made one tackle in the Golden Bears' 45-23 victory.