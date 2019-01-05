Cal Football Player Bryce Turner Dies at Age 19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

BERKELEY, CA - DECEMBER 1: A general view of the field and the Cal logo in Memorial Stadium on the day of the 121st Big Game played between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal football teams on December 1, 2018 at the University of California in Berkeley, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
David Madison/Getty Images

Bryce Turner, a redshirt sophomore cornerback at the University of California, died this week at the age of 19.

Per a statement from his family (h/t Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle), Turner had been hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency" during a non-team workout last week. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Turner's family said in a statement released on Thursday the medical emergency occurred near their home in Southern California.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a separate statement the school would "do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time."

After redshirting during his freshman season, Turner made his lone appearance for Cal during a Sept. 15 win over Idaho State. He made one tackle in the Golden Bears' 45-23 victory.

