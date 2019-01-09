5-Star OT Myles Hinton Commits to Stanford over Michigan, Alabama, More

Credit: 247Sports

Stanford landed a potential cornerstone offensive lineman Wednesday, as offensive tackle Myles Hinton committed to the school.

He announced as much on his Twitter page:

According to 247Sports, Hinton is a 5-star prospect who ranks as the No. 12 overall player, No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 2 player from the state of Georgia in the 2020 class.

The Norcross, Georgia, native was a highly sought-after commodity on the recruiting trail, as the likes of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma made him scholarship offers.

Michigan seemingly had a leg up on the competition since his brother, Chris Hinton, committed to play under head coach Jim Harbaugh for the Wolverines, but the Wolverines were unable to hold off the Cardinal.

Hinton has good size at 6'6" and 308 pounds to the point that he is unlikely to get manhandled at the next level, but he also has enough quickness and enthusiasm to handle speed rushers effectively.

Given Hinton's combination of size, strength and agility, it comes as little surprise that he excels in other sports as well.

According to the official Twitter account of Greater Atlanta Christian School, Hinton was a state champion in the discus throw in 2018:

That level of power will come in handy against the top schools and pass-rushers in college football, and it suggests that he may be able to contribute immediately as a freshman.

It is difficult to envision Hinton sitting for long, and it may even behoove Stanford to start him off as a right tackle before transitioning him to the left side when he is ready.

Regardless of how he is utilized, Hinton has all the makings of a stud offensive tackle, and securing a commitment from him is a huge score for the Pac-12 program as it relates to the 2020 recruiting class.