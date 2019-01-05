Unai Emery Gives Laurent Koscielny Injury Update, Hints at January Transfers

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he hopes Laurent Koscielny will be fit to face West Ham United in the Premier League after the defender was injured before the 3-0 FA Cup win at Blackpool on Saturday.

The Frenchman missed the third-round clash after he sustained a back injury in the warm-up, but Emery has calmed fears about a long layoff.

According to Charles Watts of Football.London, Emery revealed why he omitted the player after naming him in his team.

"I hope it [Koscielny's injury] is not a lot," said Emery. "We have one week before the next match. I hope he will be OK. Before the match he felt some pain in his back, and we decided he should not play."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The centre-back has suffered a string of injuries. A recent Achilles tendon problem kept him sidelined for seven months. The defender missed his country's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup because of the injury, and France lifted the trophy in his absence.

Koscielny's omission did not cause Arsenal any trouble against Blackpool. The Gunners were comfortable winners after a brace from Joe Willock and strike by Alex Iwobi.

Emery hinted his team could add a defender and attacker in the January transfer window, as the north London outfit is fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

According to Watts, the Spanish coach said:

"I think the club is working for the possibility to take some players who can help us during these next four months. Maybe the transfer market can help us with a centre-back, but it is not easy because also [Konstantinos] Mavropanos is also coming back after injury. Also a winger, right or left, one player can help us in this position."

Emery added he does not know if Arsenal are close to capturing Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

At 33, Koscielny is in the twilight of his career, and Emery requires improved availability from his starting centre-backs.

Dinos Mavropanos suffered a groin injury soon after arriving last summer, and the 21-year-old could be fast-tracked into the starting XI when he is declared fit.