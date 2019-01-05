Watch: Melvin Gordon's Uber Driver Trash Talks Chargers Before Ravens Game

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (28) on the field during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday November 25, 2018 in Carson, Calif. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
John Cordes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon captured a funny interaction with his trash-talking Uber driver ahead of Sunday's playoff road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The driver is unaware he was debating one of the NFL's top playmakers in the video posted Saturday:

While there's nothing wrong with supporting the home team, the driver's case gets off track a bit early on during a verbal clash about the two teams' quarterbacks.

After Gordon asserts Philip Rivers is a future Hall of Famer, he replies: "Listen, that don't make no difference; this guy's [Lamar Jackson] a Heisman Trophy winner."

They proceed to have an engaging conversation for over three minutes about Sunday's game, including Gordon prying the driver for an opinion about himself—"What about that running back? That Melvin Gordon kid?"—with no shortage of good banter.

It's a fun, light-hearted moment ahead of what will likely be a hard-fought clash as part of Wild Card Weekend.

