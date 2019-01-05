Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona Future Depends 'On How the Season Goes'

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde has said his future as Barcelona manager will depend "on how the season goes."

The 54-year-old gave the update during a press conference on Saturday, per Sky Sports.

Valverde said talks will take place at the end of the season regarding his future beyond his current contract, which runs for two more years with an option for another.

Former Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde added he would "be happy to stay" at the Camp Nou, but he conceded "it's not only my decision."

He's also aware how much any trophy haul this season will impact his chances of staying: "We all know how management works. If you don't win things, as has happened before, people start to call for your head."

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Valverde put trophies on the table last season, his first in charge of Barca. He scooped the Copa del Rey and the La Liga title, but his reputation was hit by faltering in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana lost to AS Roma in the last eight despite being heavy favourites to go through. Valverde's team were 4-1 ahead after the first leg but were stunningly eliminated in the second leg with a 3-0 defeat. The early exit meant they were left watching as bitter rivals Real Madrid won the Champions League for a third season running.

Valverde has Barcelona positioned to make amends this season after the club reached the last 16 by winning Group B by six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. His team will likely be favourites for a tie against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

No doubt aware of the damage last season's slip did to his standing, Valverde has also committed more to winning in Europe. He's rested star man Lionel Messi for league matches, often a costly move, like in the 1-1 draw against his Athletic in September:

Results have improved since, with Barca topping the table by three points ahead of Atletico Madrid after 17 matches.

Even so, doubts persist about Valverde. A report from Marca on Thursday (h/t Football Espana) named nine coaches, including Real Betis' Quique Setien and former Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger, on a list of possible replacements.

He has been criticised for a cautious style of play, while former players such as Athletic winger Inaki Williams have come to his defence.

While Valverde has his critics, he has made Barca an efficient and tactically flexible side amid several difficulties. Most of those have been in the transfer market, with Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina struggling after being signed in last season's January transfer window.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mina was subsequently sold to Everton in the summer, but the jury remains out on Coutinho.

Valverde has also struggled to control Ousmane Dembele, a precocious talent whose temperament and professionalism off the pitch have been questioned regularly.

Losing playmaker Andres Iniesta to Japanese side Vissel Kobe also hasn't helped, while Valverde continues to rely on ageing stars such as 30-year-olds Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in midfield.

Barca's squad is fast approaching the need for a refresh in key areas. It will be a difficult transition, one not aided by flop signings such as Arturo Vidal and Denis Suarez, who has been linked with a January move to Arsenal, per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Engineering important changes in personnel while also maintaining Barca's intense demands for success at the highest level may prove too much for Valverde. Concerns about his tactics will also continue to blight the manager of a club where success delivered with style is the minimum requirement.

Only delivering the Champions League seems like enough for Valverde to convince his detractors he merits one of the most coveted jobs in Europe for the long haul.