Report: Steelers Expected to Extend, Restructure Ben Roethlisberger's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly planning to sign quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a contract extension that would also restructure the final year of his deal to decrease his projected $23.2 million cap hit, per Spotrac, for the 2019 NFL season.

On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Steelers hope to complete the deal, which would give them financial flexibility for a potential trade of wide receiver Antonio Brown, before the new league year gets underway March 13.

Brown's future with the franchise is in question after he missed the Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals because of a rumored dispute with Roethlisberger.

A key question has been how Pittsburgh will handle his financial situation. The superstar wideout is scheduled to count $22.2 million against the cap in 2019, and trading him before March 17 would leave $21.1 million in dead cap space, per Spotrac.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Saturday the Steelers would have "no issues" with the cap charge on Brown since they will be due a $14.5 million cap credit if running back Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the 2018 season, leaves as a free agent in the offseason.

Add in the expected reduction as part of Roethlisberger's new deal, and the actual cap impact of a Brown trade could be minimal.

The 36-year-old quarterback led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards in 2018. He also completed 67 percent of his throws for 34 touchdowns with a league-high 16 interceptions while appearing in 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2014.

Though he's been the focus of retirement speculation in recent years, Roethlisberger said Sunday he'll return to play alongside center Maurkice Pouncey in 2019.

"I have another year on my contract, and if No. 53 is coming back, I'm coming back," he told reporters.

Pouncey also has one year left on his contract and will need an extension if the Steelers are going to keep the friends together in 2020 and beyond.