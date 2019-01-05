Jurgen Klopp Says Dominic Solanke 'Was Absolutely Right to Go' to Bournemouth

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke "was absolutely right to go" to Bournemouth, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German spoke about Solanke sealing a £19 million transfer to the Cherries, but he stressed the striker moving on permanently was different from right-back Nathaniel Clyne's decision to follow him on loan.

Liverpool confirmed both deals on Friday. The signings continue a trend of Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe acquiring fringe players from Anfield:

Klopp told reporters on Saturday that Solanke and Clyne's moves are "two different cases." He also said Solanke "was a bit unlucky" because "in the moments when there was space for him, when it was easier to come into the team ... he had injuries. In the other moments, the squad was full and we had different options."

Those problems denied Solanke the chance to make his mark in the Liverpool first team. The injury issues also appear set to continue stalling his development at his new club:

Klopp admitted Solanke "needed to play football" after barely featuring as an academy graduate at Chelsea before moving to Merseyside in 2017.

While Liverpool paid compensation to the Blues, the striker still struggled for minutes. Playing backup to a star-studded front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah hardly helped the 21-year-old's chances.

The writing appeared on the wall for Solanke when Klopp welcomed fellow strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi back from loan spells in the summer. Both have featured this season when Klopp has shuffled his options up top.

It meant Solanke didn't make a competitive appearance for the Reds this season.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

However, Klopp believes things could have been different, while also emphasising Liverpool remain committed to giving young players chances: "Could there be a moment in the next half-year where the situation could have changed for him? Maybe, yes. In future, we want to sign young players and keep young players, but we don't want to block them."

While Solanke and Klopp may rue some missed opportunities, there is no doubt Liverpool have engineered an exceptional profit for a player who barely featured. Fetching hefty fees for little-used players has become a happy habit under Klopp, who will also see Danny Ings sold to Southampton for £20 million in July following the conclusion of his season-long loan:

Like Solanke, Clyne wanted more playing time. Klopp revealed the 27-year-old defender asked to temporarily depart.

Liverpool let Clyne leave because Klopp is confident Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez can handle the right-back responsibilities.

It's a sensible stance, even though Clyne is a capable player with the engine to be an asset going forward and in defence.

Ultimately, though, Liverpool have the resources in the squad to cope without Clyne and Solanke. The latter's position was always somewhat tenable, since his qualities as a natural No. 9 never quite suited a team built on rotating different players in and out of the middle.