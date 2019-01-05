Juan Fernando Quintero Says His Agent Has Met with Manchester City

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Juan Fernando Quintero has told Radio Continental (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) his agent has met with Manchester City.

Colombia international Quintero, who is on loan at River Plate from Porto, said he was "very proud" about the potential interest in him from the Premier League champions.



The 25-year-old cooled the idea of a move to the Premier League slightly when he stated a return to Europe would have to suit all parties.

However, Quintero also made it clear he remains content in Argentina: "I'm a River Plate fan and I want to stay here, and the president knows that."

Quintero's happiness with River Plate makes sense since he recently helped the club win the Copa Libertadores after a troubled, two-legged tie with archrivals Boca Juniors.

He scored the extra-time winner to settle the second leg back in December. Quintero's stint with River has revived his career:

His eye for a pass, pace and trickery have found the right home within the progressive tactics and structure favoured by River boss Marcelo Gallardo. Quintero has also helped himself to a goal and an assist in Argentina's Primera Division.

While his quality in the final third is unmistakable, links between Quintero and City seem tenuous.

For one thing, the Citizens are amply stocked in attacking midfield areas. David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan all flourish centrally. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez offer a different kind of threat from the flanks.

City appear to have little need for another forward-thinking midfielder, even though 19-year-old Spaniard Brahim Diaz is said to be close to joining Real Madrid in a £22 million deal, per Sky Sports News.

There has also been no word from City on any potential interest in Quintero. His stint with River was his third loan spell since joining Porto in 2013.

Where the player's future lies will likely be resolved soon, though. Quintero returned to Porto at the end of December, but he will be mindful of the upturn his career experienced in South America, so it's no surprise he's talking up the possibility of another move.