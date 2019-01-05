LaMelo Ball Drops 24 Points, 12 Assists in Spire's Win over The Rock

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball came up big for Spire Academy (OH) in a 96-76 win over The Rock (FL) at CFSB Mustang Madness in Paducah, Kentucky, on Friday.

As seen in the following highlight package, Ball shot the ball well and got his teammates involved in the victory:

According to BallIsLife.com, Ball narrowly missed out on a triple-double, as he finished with 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and four steals.

Per UniquESports Plus, Spire entered Mustang Madness with a perfect 12-0 record on the season, and Ball was averaging nearly a triple-double per game as well.

Ball and Spire will have another opportunity to shine Saturday when they take on Trinity International (NV).