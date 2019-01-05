Manchester City's Fernandinho Talks Title Race After Sky Blues Beat Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has warned Liverpool about the pressure of playing as the Premier League leaders after the Sky Blues beat them in their last outing.

The 2-1 win decreased the gap between the two sides to just four points, and the Brazilian thinks such a small difference will be "interesting" moving forward, per Goal's Jon Fischer.

He also discussed the match itself and his contributions:

"Four points is going to be interesting for the rest of the season for both teams.

"They are still leaders and they have a lot of games to play as well. It is not easy to stay there at the top because the pressure is so high. You have to win every game, so we will see what happens.

"It was good to be involved, a nice game to play against the leaders.

"We had the opportunity to show our quality after a couple of bad results. We're back on track and on winning ways. The team has been playing good games and this is the most important for us.

"It was a nice game for everybody and of course for the fans. They were so excited, and I am happy for them."

The 33-year-old played his second match back from injury against the Reds and put together a starring performance.

Pundit Graeme Souness showered him with praise:

Per Squawka, his numbers only told half the story:

His contributions played a major role in the outcome of the match. Sergio Aguero gave the hosts the lead before Roberto Firmino tied things up, and Leroy Sane bagged the winner.

It was Liverpool's first loss of the Premier League season and City's second win in a row after losing three of their previous four matches.

Fernandinho's injury-related absence likely played a part in that slide:

The Reds haven't won a title in the top division since 1990 but came close in the 2013-14 campaign. Liverpool collapsed in the final weeks of the season, losing to Chelsea and drawing against Crystal Palace. They finished two points behind the Citizens.

Last year's champions will be in action on Sunday when they face Rotherham United in the FA Cup. They won't return to Premier League action until January 14 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.