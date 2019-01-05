Unai Emery Says He's Unsure About Petr Cech's Arsenal Future

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is unsure whether veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech has a future at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Chelsea man has fallen out of the starting XI after being first choice at the beginning of the season, with summer addition Bernd Leno now the starter.

Asked if the pending free agent has a future at the club, Emery said (per Sky Sports):

"I don't know now, it has to do with the club and the player.

"He started this season very well, very good behaviour, commitment and also performance. And then when he had his injuries, he recovered his position on the bench.

"I am very happy with him. We will speak in the future with the player, but at the moment, I want his focus to be the same in every training and match."

Emery also praised Cech's experience and his willingness to serve in a bench role.

The 36-year-old was the man between the sticks during Arsenal's strong start to the season but suffered an injury in the win over Watford late September. Since then, he has yet to feature in a Premier League contest.

Leno has been far from perfect since moving to the Emirates Stadium:

The German is still getting used to his new surroundings, however, and will likely be given every opportunity to settle into the role.

Cech will be a free agent at the end of the season, so his long-term prospects come with major questions. A four-time Premier League winner and one-time UEFA Champions League champion with Chelsea, the former Czech international has aged well but has fallen out of the elite category of stoppers.

He has been a regular for the Gunners since making the move across London in 2015:

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, although Emery has played down the speculation, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

The Costa Rican is the clear No. 2 in the Los Blancos pecking order, with summer arrival Thibaut Courtois starting all key matches. After a shaky start to his Real career, the Belgian has been in fine form of late, and he's not likely to give up the starting position anytime soon.

Navas could be a transfer target should Leno's struggles persist, and especially if Cech does not sign a new contract. The legendary stopper may opt to end his playing career or transition to a smaller club or even a different league.