Army All-American Bowl Roster 2019: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

Saturday's Army All-American Bowl provides a good look at some of the best players set to star in college football in 2019.

A year ago, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who leads the Tigers into Monday's National Championship against Alabama, was the top name participating in the game played in San Antonio, Texas.

The rosters for the 2019 Army All-American Bowl feature the top player in the 247 Sports composite rankings and players who are expected to make an impact in the fall at marquee programs.

While most recruits playing in Saturday's game have their respective futures figured out, there are some players who still have their options open, and a few of them will close the recruiting process Saturday.

Top Recruits

Nolan Smith, DE, Committed to Georgia

No. 1 overall recruit Nolan Smith is expected to make an impact the second he steps on Georgia's campus.

Before he joins up with Kirby Smart's team, Smith has an opportunity to showcase his skill set in front of a national audience.

In addition to earning the title of top prospect in the class of 2019, Smith was named the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year.

Smith's speed at the line of scrimmage separates him from the rest of the high school seniors at his position.

His ability to get to the quarterback will be welcomed by the Bulldogs, who will try to get back to the National Championship for the second time in three years in 2019.

When the Bulldogs run into Alabama, they'll have an asset in Smith, who should be able to put Tua Tagovailoa under pressure, which is something few defensive players have been able to do.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Uncommitted

Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee are still in the mix for wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who will make his commitment public during Saturday's game.

Haselwood, who is the No. 6 player in the 247 Sports rankings, is the top uncommitted recruit in the class of 2019.

Georgia's been an intriguing option all along with Haselwood since he's a Georgia native, but Oklahoma's explosive offense may be too good to pass up.

Of the five schools Haselwood is deciding from, the Sooners boast the most dynamic offense, even with Kyler Murray not returning next season.

However, the developments of the last 24 hours in Athens, Georgia might be able to sway Haselwood.

Wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman declared for the NFL draft Friday, which leaves a hole at the position for the Bulldogs to fill.

Georgia might make a late push for Haselwood's signature, but Oklahoma appears to be the favorite going into Saturday.

Daxton Hill, S, Committed to Michigan

The last time Daxton Hill was in the spotlight, he ended a wild two weeks by committing to Michigan.

Hill originally made a verbal commitment to the Wolverines before switching his decision to Alabama and then going back to the Wolverines during the December signing period.

Hill said signing the letter of intent to go to Michigan took a lot of pressure off his shoulders, per 247 Sports' Josh Newkirk.

"It was a big relief," Hill said. "I can just focus now on what I have in the future. Just academically and athletically, I can focus on that and enjoy my senior year."

The five-star safety, who is the No. 8 prospect in the nation, is one of three future Wolverines participating in the Army All-American Bowl.

When he gets to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hill should make an impact on a defense that held opponents to single digits on four occasions in 2018.

Recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports.