NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

It took over two years for NXT UK to be announced, gestate, establish itself, start running television episodes and finally have a pay-per-view special of its own with NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool coming on January 12.

While the card won't feature every star on the NXT UK brand, the lineup does boast some of the most prominent members of the roster as all of the championships will be decided.

Since NXT UK still flies under the radar for many in the WWE Universe, much of the information of what this TakeOver event is all about is not common knowledge.

In case you're in the dark, here's all you need to know about Saturday's special event.

Venue: Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET (main show), 1:30 p.m. ET (pre-show)

How to Watch, PPV Live Stream Options



As with all NXT-related events, TakeOver: Blackpool can only be viewed on the WWE Network through a variety of different streaming service platforms, including the following:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo

The 30-minute pre-show will be available on the WWE Network platforms above, as well as WWE.com, the WWE app, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Card



True to form with TakeOver events, there are only five matches on the card, as the event isn't scheduled to go as long as a typical Raw and SmackDown pay-per-view.

Here is a full rundown of the show's current lineup, according to WWE.com:

Pete Dunne vs. Joe Coffey (WWE United Kingdom Championship)

Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm (NXT UK Women's Championship)

Moustache Mountain vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (NXT UK Tag Team Championship)

Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis (No Disqualification)

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin